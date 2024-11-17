Prabhas’s Rajasaab includes an iconic Bollywood song remix

Hyderabad: Prabhas is all set to amaze fans with his new movie The Rajasaab, directed by Maruthi Dasari. This romantic horror film is creating a lot of buzz and promises a unique mix of thrill and entertainment. Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the movie will release in multiple languages on April 10, 2025.

A Sensational Remix Song

One of the movie’s most talked-about elements is a remix of the popular Bollywood song “Hawa Hawa” from the 1994 film Insaaf Apne Lahoo Se. Music director Thaman has recreated the track, blending its classic charm with modern beats. Reports reveal that Rs 2 crore was spent to buy the rights and film this high-energy number.

Massive Production Values

With a budget of Rs 450 crore, The Rajasaab is a visual extravaganza. A large portion of the budget has been allocated to VFX to bring never-before-seen horror elements to the screen. Grand sets in Hyderabad were specially designed for this project, and the team has already completed most of the shoot.

The movie stars Prabhas alongside Malavika Mohanan, Nidhi Agarwal, and Riddhi Kumar. Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt plays a pivotal role, adding more excitement to the film. Fans are eager to see Prabhas in a romantic horror genre for the first time, with plenty of dance, drama, and thrilling moments.