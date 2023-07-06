Prachanda in soup for his ‘India makes PM’ comment

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is being criticized for his remarks that “India makes the Prime Minister” in the Himalayan nation.

Addressing a function to launch a book written by Kiran Deep Sandhu on Sardar Pritam Singh on Monday, Prachanda, as the Prime Minister is popularly known, said that Pritampal once went to India to lobby for him to make him the premier.

After leaving India many years ago, Pritam’s family is now settled in Kathmandu and has good connections with political leaders of Nepal, including Prachanda.

Pritam’s daughter wrote the book ‘Roads to the Valley: The Legacy of Sardar Pritam Singh in Nepal’.

While commending the role played by Pritam Singh in enhancing Nepal-India relations, Prachanda said that the latter had lobbied in Delhi and Kathmandu to make him the Prime Minister some eight years ago.

“Pritamji, a good friend of mine, traveled to New Delhi several times and held rounds to talks with party leaders in order to make me the prime minister,” Prachanda said, adding that he also played a special and historic role in enhancing Nepal-India relations, especially people-to-people ties.

“He (Singh) once made several efforts and hard work to make me the Prime Minister. He went to New Delhi several times (to make me Prime Minister) and continuously held several rounds of talks with political leaders in Kathmandu for that purpose,” he added.

The remarks were immediately slammed by the opposition, CPN-UML criticizing that it is Parliament that makes the Prime Minister, not India.

In view of the statement, the UML on Wednesday and Thursday obstructed Parliament proceedings.

A meeting of the ruling parties however concluded that Prachanda made the remarks in good faith and highlighted the contribution made by Pritam so he does not need to resign as demanded by the opposition parties.

KP Sharma Oli, the UML chairman, said Prachanda should resign for his statement and not issue a clarification.

“He has undermined the role of the sovereign parliament and the people’s verdicts,” said Oli.

Speaking in the lower house, UML lawmaker Raghuji Pant said: “The Prime Minister should resign on moral grounds. We don’t need a Prime Minister appointed by Delhi.”

“Why should the Prime Minister resign?” asked Rajendra Pandey of CPN (Unified Socialist). He said the role being played by the UML is against the spirit of Parliament.

A House of Representatives meeting has been postponed until Friday, following the disruption by opposition parties

Not only the opposition, but the ruling parties have also expressed their dissatisfaction with his statement.

“The Prime Minister’s remarks are worthy of criticism. His remarks are wrong,” Bishwa Prakash Sharma told journalists on Wednesday.