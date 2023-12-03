Pragathi Bhavan will be renamed as Praja Bhavan: Revath Reddy

Hyderabad: After surging beyond the magic figure in Telangana elections 2023, the Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that Pragathi Bhavan will be named as Dr B R Ambedkar Praja Bhavan
“The gates of Pragathi Bhavan (CM’s residence) will be thrown open to the public. It will be renamed as Dr BR Ambedkar Praja Bhavan. The government will also take suggestions of Prof Kodandaram along with opposition parties, BJP and AIMIM,” said Revath.
Expressing gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for the win, Revanth said that the Congress-led state government will protect democracy and the human rights of citizens.
Speaking to the media, Revanth welcomed BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s statement on X conceding defeat and congratulating the Congress and said the Congress expects cooperation from the BRS as the opposition party in future.
He further dedicated the Congress victory to the Telangana martyrs and recalled the sacrifice of Srikanthachary, who immolated himself on December 3, 2009. Revanth also said incidentally on December 3, 2023, Telangana people have given a verdict to see a Telangana they have fought for.
The counting of votes is currently underway in Telangana. The state went for voting on November 30 and recorded a voter turnout of 70.60 percent.
Congress in Telangana is so far leading with 61 wins and 4 leads widening the margin with the incumbent BRS at around 3 PM today.