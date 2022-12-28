Pragya Thakur named in case by Karnataka police for hate speech

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur has been named in a police case for making a provocative speech in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district.

The complaint comes three days after Sadhvi Pragya made an inflammatory speech calling for violence. On December 25, Pragya at a gathering in Karnataka’s Shivamogga asked the public to “keep weapons at home” in case they had to “cut enemy’s head”.

Addressing Hindu Jagrana Vedike’s annual convention Pragya remarked, “Keep weapons in your homes. At least keep the knives used to cut vegetables sharp. Don’t know what situation will arise when. Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, it is our right to respond to them. Just like how knives cut vegetables, it will also chop mouths and heads.”

The enemies was an obvious reference to Muslims. The MP has been known to make speeches against Muslims and favouring a staunch Hindu right-wing approach. At the event, Pragya also spoke against “love-jihad” claiming that Hindus had to “protect your girls and teach them values.”

“Love jihad. They have a tradition of jihad. If they get nothing, they will do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love. We love god. A sanyasi loves god. But a sanyasi says, in this world created by god, end all oppressors, wrong-doers, sinners, or else, the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in love jihad the same way,” she said.