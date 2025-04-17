Prajavani program postponed to April 22

Hyderabad: The Prajavani program originally scheduled for Friday, April 18, has been postponed to Tuesday, April 22, in view of Good Friday.

According to an official notice, petitioners are requested to take note of the revised date and attend the Prajavani program on Tuesday instead of the previously planned Friday.

Authorities have urged all concerned individuals to adjust their plans accordingly.

The Prajavani program is a regular public grievance redressal initiative that allows citizens to present their issues directly to officials.