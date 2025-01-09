Prajavani Program rescheduled due to Sankranti festival in Telangana

Hyderabad: In view of the Sankranti festival, the government of Telangana has announced a change in the schedule of in Prajavani program. The session originally set for Tuesday, January 14 will now take place on Friday, January 17 at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Prajabhavan, Begumpet.

The government has urged all petitioners to take note of the revised date and attend the session on Friday, January 17.

TGSRTC hikes ticket fares during Sankranti holidays

The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced a revision of ticket prices of RTC buses ahead of the Sankranti holidays in Telangana. The ticket fares of certain RTC buses have been hiked by 1.5 percent. These fares will be applicable on January 10, 11, 12, 19 and 20. The schools in the city and other districts of the state will observe Sankranti holidays from January 11 to 17.

The TGSRTC will operate 6,432 special buses to clear the rush during Sankranti in Telangana. These buses will ferry passengers travelling to their native places on January 10,11 and 12. The TGSRTC will also arrange buses for passengers to return on January 19 and 20 after the Sankranti festival.

Sankranti holidays for banks in Telangana

Apart from schools and junior colleges in Hyderabad, the banks in the city will also observe a holiday on January 14 for Sankranti. However, the holidays for banks are only for one day.

Following are the upcoming holidays for banks in Hyderabad this month:

January 11: Second Saturday

January 12: Sunday

January 14: Sankranti

January 19: Sunday

January 25: Fourth Saturday

January 26: Republic Day

These holidays will be applicable to all banks in the city.