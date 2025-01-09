TGSRTC hikes ticket fares during Sankranti holidays in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced on Thursday, January 9, announced a revision of ticket prices of RTC buses ahead of the Sankranti holidays in Telangana.

The ticket fares of certain RTC buses have been hiked by 1.5 percent. These fares will be applicable on January 10, 11, 12, 19 and 20. The schools in the city and other districts of the state will observe Sankranti holidays from January 11 to 17.

The TGSRTC will operate 6,432 special buses to clear the rush during Sankranti in Telangana. These buses will ferry passengers travelling to their native places on January 10,11 and 12. The TGSRTC will also arrange buses for passengers to return on January 19 and 20 after the Sankranti festival.

As part of the Telangana government’s Maha Laxmi scheme free services for women are available in Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary and Metro Express buses running during Sankranti.

The buses will ply from crowded areas in Hyderabad including MGBS, JBS, Uppal Cross Roads, Aramgarh, LB Nagar Cross Roads, KPHB, Boynpally, Gachibowli and others. Pandals, shamianas, chairs, public address systems, drinking water facilities and mobile toilets will be set up in those areas for the convenience of passengers.

Further, TGSRTC will provide buses from Hyderabad to other districts like Amalapuram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, and Tirupati, among other districts to cater to the Sankranti holiday rush across Telangana.

Electric buses will also be operated from districts like Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Warangal to Hyderabad.

Sankranti holidays for banks in Telangana

Apart from schools and junior colleges in Hyderabad, the banks in the city will also observe a holiday on January 14 for Sankranti. However, the holidays for banks are only for one day.

Following are the upcoming holidays for banks in Hyderabad this month:

January 11: Second Saturday

January 12: Sunday

January 14: Sankranti

January 19: Sunday

January 25: Fourth Saturday

January 26: Republic Day

These holidays will be applicable to all banks in the city.