Prakash Raj breaks silence on Dharmasthala case row

After his name surfaced in a writ petition linked to the Dharmasthala case, Prakash Raj said he will address all questions and urged people not to believe rumours.

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Prakash Raj

Bengaluru: Actor Prakash Raj has issued a clarification after his name surfaced in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

Responding to the controversy through a post on the social media platform X, the actor said he would personally address all questions related to the matter and urged the public not to pay attention to rumours until then.

Prakash Raj’s mention in writ petition

Prakash Raj’s name was recently mentioned in a writ petition filed before the Karnataka High Court by Chinnayya, a key figure linked to the case. The petition alleged that Prakash Raj had spoken to him over the phone and advised him to follow certain instructions. The mention of the actor’s name sparked widespread discussion across media platforms and social media.

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Reacting to the developments, Prakash Raj stated that he was aware of the ongoing discussions surrounding his name. He described the issue as highly sensitive and one that could affect the sentiments and faith of lakhs of devotees associated with Dharmasthala.

In his post, the actor said it was his responsibility to respond to the doubts and questions being raised regarding the matter. However, he noted that he was currently away and would return within the next two days to provide a detailed clarification through the media.

“I have noticed discussions about my name in connection with the Dharmasthala case in the media and on social media. This is a very sensitive issue and one that could hurt the faith of lakhs of devotees. Therefore, it is my duty to answer the questions being raised. I am currently away and will personally address the media within the next two days. Until then, I request people not to believe rumours or the narratives being created by vested interests,” Prakash Raj said in his post.

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The actor’s statement comes amid growing attention on the Dharmasthala case, which has taken several dramatic turns following allegations and counter-allegations made before the High Court. Further clarity is expected once Prakash Raj addresses the media in person.

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