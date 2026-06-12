Pramod demands SIT probe into Prakash Raj over Dharmasthala case

Belagavi: Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has alleged that actor Prakash Raj was part of a conspiracy to defame the revered Hindu pilgrimage centre Dharmasthala and demanded that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) question him in connection with the controversial mass burial case.

Addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Friday, Muthalik claimed that Chinnayya, an accused in the skull-related case, had named Prakash Raj as one of the conspirators behind the alleged plot. He urged the SIT to take the actor into custody for questioning and thoroughly investigate his role.

Muthalik further alleged that Prakash Raj had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and said police should register a suo motu case against him. He also accused certain Congress leaders, Left activists, intellectuals, and sections of minority communities of participating in what he described as an organised attempt to tarnish the image of Hindu religious institutions.

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According to Muthalik, Sri Rama Sene would submit complaints to Kannada, Telugu and Tamil film industry bodies seeking a boycott of Prakash Raj from films, accusing him of repeatedly targeting Sanatana Dharma and Hindu religious centres.

He also claimed that activist Sujatha Bhatt had been used as a tool in an alleged campaign to malign Dharmasthala. Making a sensational allegation, Muthalik asserted that ₹200 crore had allegedly flowed from Kerala to support the conspiracy, though he did not provide evidence to substantiate the claim.

Speaking on another issue, Muthalik criticised Prof. Bhagavan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Lord Rama during a recent event in Harihar. He accused the academic of hurting Hindu sentiments and announced that Sri Rama Sene would initiate legal proceedings against him before the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court.

Muthalik also called for a fair and impartial reinvestigation into the Soujanya rape and murder case, stating that justice must prevail without political interference.