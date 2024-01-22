‘Pran Pratishtha’ by PM Modi becomes YouTube’s most watched livestream

Hyderabad: ‘Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha’ on Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel has set a global record with over 19 million live views, the highest for any live stream on YouTube till date.

The two videos titled: ‘PM Modi LIVE | Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE | Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha’ and ‘Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha LIVE | PM Modi attends Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram in Ayodhya’ live on Narendra Modi’s official YouTube channel got over 10 million and 9 million live views respectively, breaking all the previous records made by live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 launch, a FIFA World Cup 2023 match, and Apple launch event.

During the live stream, The PM was seen walking inside the temple premises with a silver ‘chattar’ (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he took sankalp’ for the “pran pratishtha ceremony” and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

“The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala’s life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine program. Hail Siya Ram!,” Modi said on X.

YouTube Live Stream Live views Streamed on Narendra Modi – PM Modi LIVE | Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE 10 million January 22,2024 ISRO – Chandrayaan 3 landing 8.09 million August 23, 2023 CazéTV – World Cup 2022 QF Brazil vs Croatia 6.14 million December 9, 2022 CazéTV – Brazil vs. South Korea 2022 World Cup 5.20 million December 6, 2022 Youtube live streaming video views

Until Sunday, January 21, live streaming of the landing of ‘Chandrayaan-3’ on August 23, 2023, secured the first place with 8.09 million views worldwide, followed by World Cup 2022 Quarter Final Brazil vs Croatia with 6.14 million views was on top until December 2022.

Prime Minister Modi has 2.1 crore subscribers with 23,750 videos and 472 crore views on the official YouTube channel. It makes the Indian Prime Minister the most subscribed world leader on YouTube, and second to Modi is former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has around 64 lakh subscribers.