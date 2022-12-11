Prasar Bharati ADG elected vice president of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 11th December 2022 9:43 pm IST
Prasar Bharati ADG elected vice president of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati Additional Director General Sunil has been unanimously elected as the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

Sunil has been elected for a three year term.

Prasar Bharati had hosted the 59th ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in New Delhi last month.

The ABU is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasters from Asia and Pacific regions.

Its General Assembly was attended by over 400 representatives of broadcasting organisations from more than 57 countries.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button