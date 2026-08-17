Prashant Kishor to take oath as MLA today after Bankipur victory

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor will take the oath as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday, August 17, after his decisive victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 am in the office room of Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar in the Assembly’s main building.

According to a letter issued by the Deputy Secretary of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Kishor has been requested to appear at the designated time and place to take the oath or make the required affirmation.

Kishor became the first elected MLA of the Jan Suraaj Party after defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha in the Bankipur by-election. The result marked Kishor’s first electoral victory after entering electoral politics and represented a major breakthrough for the relatively new party.

Also Read Prashant Kishor debuts with historic Bankipur bypoll win

Polling for the Bankipur seat was held on July 30, while counting took place on August 3.

Kishor maintained his lead throughout the counting process and ultimately secured a victory by 19,324 votes. He polled 64,151 votes, while BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha received 44,827 votes. RJD candidate Rekha Gupta finished third with 14,273 votes.

The result also ended the BJP’s long-standing hold over the constituency, which the party had controlled since 1995

The victory was particularly significant because Bankipur has traditionally been regarded as a BJP stronghold. The BJP had maintained a long-standing dominance over the constituency, making Kishor’s win a major political upset.

With the ceremony, Kishor will formally begin his tenure as an MLA and become the first legislator elected on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket. His victory has given the fledgling party its first presence in the state legislature and turned the Bankipur bypoll into a closely watched political development in Bihar.

–IANS

rs/