Prayagraj flights cancelled due to air show on Air Force Day

Prayagraj: The air show to celebrate the Air Force Day will impact the operation of flights from different cities to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj between October 3 to 8. The mega air show will be organised on October 8 and is likely to be attended by President Draupadi Murmu.

Authorities have already cancelled flights from Indore, Raipur, Lucknow and Dehradun while 76 other flights would be cancelled between the given dates.

Although the main event is on October 8, flight operations at Prayagraj airport will remain affected from October 2 itself. On October 6, there will be a full-dress rehearsal of the event. Indigo has released information about the cancellation of 76 flights during this period. Apart from this, timings of flights, operated by Alliance Air, have been changed and will be delayed by one hour.

According to the official release, Prayagraj-Dehradun, Prayagraj-Indore, Prayagraj-Raipur, Prayagraj-Lucknow will remain cancelled for seven consecutive days. Likewise, Prayagraj-Bengaluru service will also remain cancelled on October 3, 5 and 8 and will operate only on October 2, 4, 6 and 7. Prayagraj-Bhopal flight will also remain cancelled on October 3, 5 and 7 and will operate on the rest of the intervening days.

On the 91st foundation day of India Air Force (IAF) the air show is being organised by the IAF at Sangam.

For this, the Bamrauli Air Station has been declared a ‘no flying zone’.

No one is allowed to fly drones within this circumference and action will be taken against those who are found violating the same.

ADM City, Madan Kumar said that if anyone is found doing so without prior permission, the belongings will be confiscated, and action will be taken as per law.