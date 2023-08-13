Prayers pour in for Makkah Imam who fell ill during Friday prayers

Riyadh: Social media platforms were filled with prayers for the Imam of Makkah’s Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Maher Al-Muaiqly, who fell ill during Friday prayers.

Maher Al-Muaiqly was reciting Surah Al-Fatihah when he suddenly felt unwell and could not continue the recitation.

Also Read Viral video shows camel on world’s longest zip line in UAE

After about 10 seconds of silence, Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, the Imam of the Grand Mosque, continued the prayer in his place.

شاهد.. الشيخ ماهر المعيقلي خطيب المسجد الحرام لم يستطع إكمال صلاة الجمعة والشيخ عبدالرحمن السديس يؤم المصلين ويستكمل الصلاة#السعودية pic.twitter.com/8skUdofLQT — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) August 11, 2023

At the same time, a video clip has been circulated widely on social media platforms and was buzzing with a prayer for Al-Muaiqly, calling for him to be fine and well after the sudden deterioration of his health.

“We ask God for the safety of Sheikh Maher Al-Muaiqly, may God clothe him in the garment of health and wellness, and praise be to God for his safety,” one Twitter user wrote.

نسأل الله السلامة للشيخ ماهر المعيقلي ، ألبسه الله ثوب الصحة والعافية والحمدلله على سلامته — عمر عبدالله ال عبدالجبار (@oaabduljabbar) August 11, 2023

Another wrote, “He does not see the evil of our beloved Sheikh,# Maher_Al-Muaiqly, may God protect and take care of him Today the sun was very strong.”

ما يشوف شر شيخنا الحبيب #ماهر_المعيقلي ربي يحفظه ويرعاه

اليوم الشمس كانت قوية جداً — ماكس (@MaxLife2021) August 11, 2023

The Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, headed by Sheikh Al-Sudais, has issued a statement to reassure the public of Al-Muaiqly’s health, saying his condition is now stable and that the “fatigue and exhaustion” had forced him to step aside.

الرئاسة تطمئن الجميع بأنه بخير وعافية وصحة جيدة.. بسبب عارض صحي لفضيلة الشيخ #ماهر_المعيقلي يتأخر ويقدم معالي الشيخ عبدالرحمن السديس ليتم بالمصلين صلاة الجمعةhttps://t.co/aljfS5CLSW pic.twitter.com/EkCSe7ZWiJ — رئاسة الشؤون الدينية بالحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) August 11, 2023

According to the Arabic daily Sabq, Al-Muaiqly’s blood pressure dropped while performing the prayer, which took place around 1 pm in the holy city of Makkah, as the temperature reached 44 degrees Celsius.