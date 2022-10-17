Prediction: 3 Finalists of Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Every year, there’s a lot of excitement to find out the finalists and winners of Bigg Boss. This season is no different and there’s massive noise being made by fans. Bigg Boss 16 is just in week 3 and viewers have already started rooting for their favourite contestants. Though it is too early to make any prediction, here we bring you the names of a few housemates who have all the chances and qualities of reaching the finale.

Post-Sreejita De’s elimination, 15 contestants who are left in the race are — MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 Finalists

As per the buzz among the loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 16, the probable finalists are — MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia and Priyanka Chaudhary.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants (Twitter)

It seems the audience is love the gameplay of these contestants. In fact, they are among the most hyped and most trended contestants on social media. Fans are even loving Priyanka and Ankit Gupta’s chemistry and their love angle. So, it is very much likely that makers might keep ‘PriyAnkit‘ till the last for the show’s TRP.

Well, these are just predictions and only time will tell about which contestant will make it to the finale. What’s your take on the above list? Which contestant are you supporting in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.