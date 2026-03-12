Prediction: Dhurandhar 2 expected day 1 box office collection

Hyderabad: The excitement around ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ (Dhurandhar 2) is reaching new heights as the film prepares for its worldwide release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid. The sequel comes after the massive success of ‘Dhurandhar’ (2025), which became a blockbuster and reportedly crossed the Rs. 894 crore net mark in India while also performing strongly overseas.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead and directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller sequel has generated huge buzz after its trailer release and strong advance booking trends. The film also features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Strong advance booking signals blockbuster opening

Trade reports suggest that ‘Dhurandhar 2’ is set for a record-breaking start at the box office. Early predictions estimate that the film could earn Rs 90 crore to Rs. 100 crore on its opening day in India. According to reports and buzz, the movie is on track to register a Rs 200 crore day 1 worldwide. With the postponement of Toxic: A Fairy Tale, the film will enjoy a largely solo release, which could further boost collections.

Dhurandhar 2 : The Revenge

The movie is expected to release on 5,000 to 5,500 screens worldwide, and paid preview shows scheduled for March 18 are already showing strong demand. Advance booking numbers indicate that the film could even challenge several

Bollywood opening-day records.

Reports also suggest that the film has crossed 2 million USD in advance bookings in North America, showing strong interest from overseas audiences.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, expanding its reach across India. Ticket prices range from Rs. 59 in some southern theatres to Rs. 2,900 in premium multiplex screens, reflecting both mass and luxury audiences.

With strong advance bookings, massive hype after the trailer launch, and the goodwill of the first film, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is expected to deliver one of the biggest openings in Bollywood history.