Prediction: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s END around the corner

Islamabad: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, one of ARY Digital’s top drama serials, is currently a trending sensation in India, captivating fans with its interesting storyline and unforgettable characters. The show stars Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, and fans have been swooning over their electrifying on-screen chemistry.

Each episode is leaving viewers eagerly waiting for the next, with fans following every twist and turn with bated breath.

On Monday, September 30, the 24th episode aired, and fans are now eagerly awaiting the 25th episode, which is set to drop tonight. With the latest developments in the storyline, many are predicting that the drama’s finale is just around the corner.

In last night’s episode, some hints were dropped leading fans to speculate about a possible end. Mustafa and Sharjeena’s journey toward wealth appears to be reaching its peak. Viewers are hoping for Mustafa to secure a substantial amount of money through his game, which could dramatically change his and Sharjeena’s fate. There’s also growing anticipation for Mustafa’s revenge on Rubab, Adeel, and other antagonistic family members, with many fans predicting Adeel’s downfall as part of this final act.

Given the current pace and direction of the story, it’s becoming clear that Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is nearing its conclusion. However, there has been no official announcement from the makers regarding the show’s end.

Siasat.com’s Take

We believe that the drama should wrap up with Mustafa and Sharjeena achieving their goals and taking revenge on those who wronged them. Dragging the storyline could risk spoiling what has been a beautiful narrative, much like how the makers of Noor Jahan concluded the show neatly after its main character’s downfall.

For now, fans are left wondering what exciting twists and turns await in the next few episodes. Will Mustafa finally achieve his revenge, and will Sharjeena’s dreams come true? The upcoming episodes will reveal it all.

About Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is penned by the renowned Pakistani writer Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Badar Mehmood. Produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment, the show features a stellar cast including Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Mazhar, Maya Khan, Javed Sheikh, and Bushra Ansari. The story revolves around Sharjeena, a young and innocent girl who marries Mustafa, a carefree and reckless man.

Here’s upcoming episode’s promo.