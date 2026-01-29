Pregnant Delhi SWAT commando hit with dumbbell by husband, dies week later

A 27-year-old, four-months-pregnant woman who was a Delhi Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commando died on Tuesday, January 27, after her husband allegedly assaulted her with a dumbbell.

The incident occurred on January 22. Kajal Chaudhary suffered serious head injuries when her husband, Ankur, a clerk with the Ministry of Defence, struck her head following arguments over financial matters.

She was rushed to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries a week later.

Kajal’s brother, Nikhil, a constable at the Parliament Street police station, said she had called him on the day of the assault, and while on call, Ankur made the fatal attack.

He also said that his sister endured constant dowry harassment by her mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

Police registered a murder case against Ankur, currently in judicial custody.

The couple got married in 2023 and has a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Kajal Chaudhary joined the Delhi Police in 2022 and was serving in the SWAT team.