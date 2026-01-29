Pregnant Delhi SWAT commando hit with dumbbell by husband, dies week later

The couple got married in 2023 and has a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th January 2026 8:23 pm IST
Delhi Police SWAT commando Kajal and her husband Ankur
Delhi Police SWAT commando Kajal and her husband Ankur

A 27-year-old, four-months-pregnant woman who was a Delhi Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commando died on Tuesday, January 27, after her husband allegedly assaulted her with a dumbbell.

The incident occurred on January 22. Kajal Chaudhary suffered serious head injuries when her husband, Ankur, a clerk with the Ministry of Defence, struck her head following arguments over financial matters.

She was rushed to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries a week later.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Kajal’s brother, Nikhil, a constable at the Parliament Street police station, said she had called him on the day of the assault, and while on call, Ankur made the fatal attack.

He also said that his sister endured constant dowry harassment by her mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

Police registered a murder case against Ankur, currently in judicial custody.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The couple got married in 2023 and has a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Kajal Chaudhary joined the Delhi Police in 2022 and was serving in the SWAT team.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th January 2026 8:23 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button