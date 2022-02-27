Preparations on for international Urdu conference, MLC Farooq Hussain holds meet

Hyderabad: The Telangana MLC Farooq Hussain held a meeting on Saturday at University College for Women Koti in preparation for a 3-days International Urdu conference. “It is the need of the hour to activate the Urdu department of this great and historical University to prepare the young generation,” he said.

Farooq Hussain highly appreciated the role of Principal Prof M Viju Lata of Osmania University College for Women in activating Urdu cultural events and reviving Urdu festivals after a gap of 20 years.

Shaikh Ahmed Ayaz, President old students Association, Professor Masjid Bedar and Convenor of the program Saira Naseem Sultana suggested a “Bait Bazi” (poem recitation) contest for refining the aesthetic taste of the students and their intellectual development.

On this occasion a consultative committee was set up and the News editor of Siasat Daily Aamir Khan has been chosen as its chairman.

The members of the committee selected in the meeting are Syed Abdul Kaleem, General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Kamaludin, Khawaja Masihudin, Mohammed Anwar Ahmed Faheem, Mohammed Zakirudin, Prof Arshia Jabin, Dr. Mohammed Kashif, Dr. Rizwana Begum and Dr. Jahinger Ihsaas.

General convener Sheik Ahmed, convenor Dr Syed Naseem Sultana and other committee members reached Siasat daily office where they facilitated Amir Ali Khan on his selection as Chairman of the consultative committee.