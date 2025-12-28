Preparations underway for Koh-e-Moula Ali procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A delegation of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday, December 28, visited the shrine of Moula Ali at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad and inspected the arrangements for a procession on Hazrat Ali’s birth anniversary on January 1.

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Riyaz ul Hassan Effandi said the AIMIM has made a representation to the government to make arrangements for the Koh-e-Moula Ali procession. “We are ensuring adequate lighting and security are maintained at the holy shrine. Around 1 lakh people are expected to visit the holy place this Thursday,” he said.

Worshippers across Telangana are expected to visit the shrine to get a glimpse of the festivities and offer prayers on Youm-e-Wiladat Hazrat Ali, celebrated on the 13th day of Rajab in the Islamic calendar, marking the birth of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, revered especially by Shia Muslims.

The MLC said 80 per cent of the ramp work leading to the shrine from the main road has been completed. “By next year’s end, the remaining work would be completed,” Effandi added.

Both Shia and Sunni groups will take out processions from the Old City to the Moula Ali shrine.

Apart from the main event, other processions include the sehra and sandal processions at Panjeshah, Bargah-e-Hazrat Abbas in Dewan Deodhi and processions at Badshahi Ashurkhana and Ashoorkhanas in Kutbiguda and Bibi Ka Alawa.

The Moula Ali shrine was built during the reign of Sultan Ibrahim Qutb Shah, the third ruler of the Golconda kingdom. Legend has it that a person named Mallik Yakoot saw the handprint of Hazrat Ali branded on a part of the rock. The information reached Sultan Ibrahim Qutb Shah, the then ruler, who had the hand mark carved out of the rock and placed in the great arch at the site.