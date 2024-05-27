Preparations underway in full swing for Telangana Formation Day

Preparations in full swing for Telangana Formation Day
Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari with officials reviewing the preparation for Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad: With less than a week before Telangana Formation Day, the chief secretary Santhi Kumari visited Parade Ground on Monday and inspected the arrangements for June 2.

She enquired about stage arrangements, barricading, electricity, water supply, mic system and LED screens and suggested certain improvements. She asked police officials to make sure commuters do not suffer due to heavy traffic.

As part of the preparation, a large-scale carnival with all the art forms of the state will be organized on Tank Bund from 7 pm to 9 pm. Around 5,000 personnel scheduled to participate are undergoing training.

Cultural performances will be held on Tank Bund, including a fireworks display and laser show. Around 80 stalls will be set up on Tank Bund including food stalls, handicrafts, handlooms and self-help groups. A recreation hall with various sports will be set up for the children.

CM Revanth Reddy will pay tributes to the martyrs of the Telangana State at the Martyrs Stupam in Gun Park. Later he will participate in the program at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds and unveil the state song.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2024 9:01 pm IST

