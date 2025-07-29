President approves appointment of 4 new addl Judges to Telangana HC

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the appointment of four new additional judges to the Telangana High Court.

The President approved the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium to appoint Ghouse Moinuddin, Suddala Chalapathi Rao, Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy, and Gadi Praveen Kumar from the advocates’ quota as additional judges.

Following the President’s approval, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued orders on Monday, July 28, appointing them as additional judges.

Soon after their appointment, the additional solicitor general, Narsimha Sharma, along with the newly appointed additional judges —Ghouse Moinuddin, Suddala Chalapathi Rao, Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy, and Gadi Praveen Kumar—paid a courtesy visit to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

The newly appointed judges are expected to take their oath on July 31st.