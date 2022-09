Every challenge makes us think about a need to face and prevent its concurrence. Today we need to prepare ourselves to face not just traditional challenges but the unforeseen ones,” she said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) here.

Bengaluru: Vidhana Soudha building illuminated with colourful lights during a civic reception hosted in President Droupadi Murmu’s honour by the Government of Karnataka, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Bengaluru: Former cricketer Erapalli Anantharao Srinivas Prasanna during a civic reception hosted in President Droupadi Murmu’s honour by the Government of Karnataka, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Bengaluru: Padma Shri Awardee actor Manjamma Jogathi, Biocon Limited Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, former badminton player Prakash Padukone, Jnanpith Awardee poet Chandrashekhar Kambar and ISKCON Bangalore President Madhu Pandit Dasa during a civic reception hosted in President Droupadi Murmu’s honour by the Government of Karnataka, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu being felicitated by Biocon Limited Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw during a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Karnataka, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu being felicitated by Jnanpith Awardee poet Chandrashekhar Kambar during a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Karnataka, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.