President Droupadi Murmu to attend Nalanda University’s convocation ceremony

Murmu inaugurated the university's newly built 2,000-seat auditorium 'Vishwamitralaya' here.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st March 2026 1:31 pm IST
President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

Rajgir: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday, March 31, to attend Nalanda University’s second convocation ceremony.

She was welcomed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Bihar minister Shrawon Kumar and other leaders.

Murmu inaugurated the university’s newly built 2,000-seat auditorium ‘Vishwamitralaya’ here.

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According to a statement issued by the university, “During her first visit to Nalanda University as President of India, Droupadi Murmu will deliver the convocation address, confer degrees, and personally award gold medals to meritorious students.”

A total of 617 students from 31 countries will participate in the convocation ceremony, the statement added.

This will be the first convocation at the university’s permanent campus, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2024, the statement added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st March 2026 1:31 pm IST

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