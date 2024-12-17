President Murmu arrives in Hyderabad on four-day visit

Hyderabad: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, December 17, arrived at the Hakimpet Airforce Airport in Hyderabad.

Murmu is on a four-day visit to Hyderabad and is in the city until December 21.

The President was welcomed to Hyderabad by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, director general of police Dr Jitendra.

Temporary congestion is expected until 6:00 pm near ORR exit number 7 and towards Hakeempet via BITS junction, Thumkunta village, and Hakeempet.

Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

No drones across Telangana Secretariat

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police have imposed no drone fly zones in and around the Telangana Secretariat, in view of the President’s visit.

According to a statement from the police, no remote control drones, paragliders and remote control micro-light aircraft will be allowed within a circle of 5 km radius around the Telangana Secretariat.

The order will remain in force between December 17 and December 21. Any person violating the order shall be punishable under relevant sections of law, the statement read.