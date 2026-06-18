President Murmu arrives in MP on five-day tour

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed Murmu at the Devi Ahilyabai Airport on her arrival from New Delhi.

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President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day

Indore: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Indore on Thursday, June 18, for a five-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, during which she will participate in various programmes, offer prayers in Omkareshwar and visit Kuno National Park, home to several cheetahs, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed Murmu at the Devi Ahilyabai Airport on her arrival from New Delhi.

She will later proceed to Betul, where she will attend a programme of the Brahma Kumaris Institute, according to officials.

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Murmu will travel to Omkareshwar on Thursday evening and offer prayers at temples in Omkareshwar and Mamleshwar, they said.

The President will be the chief guest at a programme organised in Omkareshwar on Friday on International Sickle Cell Day.

She will reach Jabalpur on June 20 evening, where she will attend the International Yoga Day event in the city on June 21 and the convocation ceremony of Rani Durgavati University, the officials said.

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She will visit Kuno National Park on June 22 and then return to Delhi, they said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of Murmu’s five-day visit to the state, they added.

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