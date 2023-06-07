President Murmu reaches Serbia on 3-day state visit

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 7th June 2023 10:23 pm IST
Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic
Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic- Twitter

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday reached Belgrade for a three-day state visit to Serbia on the second leg of her two-nation tour.

Reaching Belgrade from Suriname, where she was on a state visit between June 4 to 6, she was received by her Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on arrival.

“As a special gesture, President @avucic of Serbia received President Murmu at the airport. She was accorded a guard of honour on her arrival,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

The President will be in Serbia till June 9. The visit is the first by an Indian President to Serbia.

Tags
