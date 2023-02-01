President of TS, AP Tablighi Jamaat Syed Akram Ali Sahib passes away

Hyderabad: The President of Tablighi Jamaat, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, Syed Akram Ali Sahib, son of Late Syed Qudrat Ali Sahib, passed away at home on Tuesday at the age of 88.

He is survived by his wife, two sons Hafiz Syed Irshad Ali, Khateeb at Masjid Qutb Shahi Mallepally, Syed Rashid Ali and five daughters. He was the father-in-law of Dr. Muhammad Aslam Farooqui, Principal Government Degree College Zaheerabad and Mr. Saeed Hussain Sahib, former Principal of Government Junior College Shadnagar.

The deceased dedicated his live to the work of da’wah. He travelled to Britain, South Africa and other foreign countries propagating the message of Islam. On the instruction of Nizamuddin Markez, he continued to do religious work till the end of his life.

Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at 11:00 pm at Hockey Ground Masab Tank and burial took place at Qutub Shahi graveyard.

More details can be obtained from the deceased’s son Syed Rashid Ali on 9849715954.