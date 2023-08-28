President unveils special Rs 100 coin marking NTR’s birth centenary

NTR not only enriched Indian cinema and culture through Telugu films but his popularity was equally wide as a public servant and leader.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th August 2023 3:46 pm IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu releases a commemorative coin on former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao on his centenary year, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday released a commemorative coin on legendary actor and former chief minister of unified Andhra Pradesh late N T Rama Rao on his centenary year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said NTR enriched Indian cinema and culture through Telugu films, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

He breathed life into the prominent characters of Ramayana and Mahabharata through his acting. The characters of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna played by him became so alive that people started worshipping NTR, Murmu said.

She noted that NTR also expressed the pain of the common people through his acting.

He spread the message of social justice and equality through one of his films ‘Manushulanta Okkate’ — all human beings are equal, Murmu said.

The president said NTR’s popularity was equally wide as a public servant and leader.

“He created a unique chapter in Indian politics through his extraordinary personality and hard work. He initiated many public welfare programmes, which are remembered till today,” she said.

She said NTR’s unique personality would always be imprinted in the hearts of the people, especially the Telugu-speaking people.

The president appreciated the Union Ministry of Finance for bringing the commemorative coin.

