President’s letterhead forged to promote university, FIR lodged

Published: 11th May 2022 7:57 pm IST
New Delhi: While monitoring social media, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has found out that a man allegedly forged the letterhead of the President of India in a bid to promote his university.

“It is submitted that during social media monitoring, it was found that a person named Amardeep Singh used the letterhead of the Hon’ble President of India under his own signature to inform people that the Vikramshila University is going to be inaugurated shortly,” read the FIR accessed by IANS.

The FIR was registered under Sections 465 (Punishment for forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code at the Special Cell police station.

The police also found two phone numbers, a website link — www.vikramshilauniversity.com — and address mentioned in the letterhead. As per the FIR, a notice has been sent seeking registration details of the above mentioned website.

The website — www.vikramshilauniversity.com — claims that the institute is India’s first digital varsity and also has a message from its founder and CEO, Amardeep Singh.

The university claims to offer courses like nuclear science & technology, nanotechnology, geo informatics, remote sensing etc. under its graduate programme.

