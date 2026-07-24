Press body FPC condemns attacks on journalists during protests

Hyderabad: The Federation of Press Clubs (FPC) has strongly condemned the alleged attacks on journalists and incidents of intimidation during the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and other parts of the country, describing them as a serious threat to press freedom and democratic values.

In a statement issued by Federation of Press Clubs President Gautam Lahiri and Secretary General Saurabh Duggal, the organisation said that while citizens have a fundamental right to protest against the government, journalists covering such events should not become targets of violence, whether at the hands of protesters or security forces.

The Federation expressed concern that reporters from television news channels and media organisations perceived to be supportive of the government’s policies were allegedly singled out by protesters. It noted that field reporters merely perform their professional duties and do not determine the editorial policies of their organisations. At the same time, it urged media organisations to introspect and restore public confidence in journalism while ensuring that frontline reporters are not exposed to hostility for editorial decisions beyond their control.

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The FPC also criticised the alleged use of excessive force by the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) during the protests. It claimed that shock batons, pellet guns and batons fitted with embedded nails were used against protesters and journalists. The organisation alleged that at least one journalist working for Outlook magazine sustained pellet gun injuries during the police action.

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Expressing concern over accountability, the Federation said photographs and videos from the protest site appeared to show several RAF personnel and some Delhi Police officers without visible name badges, raising questions over compliance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines laid down in the D.K. Basu vs. State of West Bengal judgment regarding the identification of police personnel during official duties.

Calling the incidents an assault on press freedom, the Federation urged the higher judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged violence against journalists during the July 20 protests. It demanded an impartial judicial inquiry into the incidents, stating that those found responsible should be held accountable in accordance with the law.

The Federation maintained that safeguarding journalists while they discharge their professional responsibilities is essential to protecting democratic values and ensuring the free flow of information.