Prez Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to people on Easter eve

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, March 30, extended her greetings to people on the eve of Easter.

President Murmu in a message said, “On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially the Christian brothers and sisters.”

“This festival marks the celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, and is a symbol of love and compassion. Easter gives the message that truth is eternal and shows us the path of sacrifice and forgiveness. The teachings of Jesus Christ guide us on the path of peace and harmony,” she added.

The President further called on everyone to spread love and harmony in society by adopting the values of Jesus Christ and contributing to the development of the nation.