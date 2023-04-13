Prez pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar.

Published: 13th April 2023
President Droupadi Murmu.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“My humble tribute on behalf of the countrymen to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh! Recently I had the opportunity to visit the holy place and pay homage to those braves. The people of India will always be grateful to those freedom fighters who sacrificed their everything,” the president tweeted in Hindi.

