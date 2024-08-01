Price of Radhika Merchant’s orange Versace outfit for Olympics

Mumbai: Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently enjoying a trip following their extravagant six-month-long wedding that captivated global attention.

The couple recently traveled to Paris to attend the 2024 Olympic Games, accompanied by family members. Several glimpses of their visit have surfaced on social media, showcasing Radhika’s radiant bridal glow as they attentively watched the games.

Radhika’s stylish look for the day caught everyone’s eye. She donned a chic orange-toned ensemble, featuring a Medusa twill crop top paired with a pleated twill miniskirt from Versace. The top is priced at Rs. 1.07 lakhs, and the skirt costs Rs. 1.04 lakhs, bringing the total to Rs. 2.12 lakhs.

Accessorizing her outfit, Radhika opted for white sneakers, minimal jewelry, and a high-end crossbody bag. The Belvedere Messenger bag from Goyard is priced at Rs. 1.47 lakhs.

In contrast, Anant Ambani sported a black floral shirt paired with matching pants, showcasing a more understated yet stylish look. Well, for the Ambanis, wearing outfits worth lakhs is akin to wearing dresses worth thousands for most people.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai after multiple pre-wedding ceremonies.