Price of Sania Mirza’s Ambani wedding outfit from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mumbai witnessed an extravagant celebration last week as Anant Ambani, son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with his ladylove Radhika Merchant in a ceremony that dazzled with opulence and a star-studded guest list.

Among the high-profile attendees was former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who captivated onlookers with her stunning appearance at the Shubh Aashirvad ceremony held on Saturday.

Sania Mirza Chooses Hyderabad Designer for Opulent Ambani Wedding

Sania Mirza, 37, graced the event in a heavily embellished red outfit by popular Hyderabadi designer Mrunalini Rao. The ensemble, featuring a raw silk jacket and lehenga adorned with zardozi and pearls embroidery, is worth Rs 5.37 lakhs.

Complementing her attire, Sania wore a traditional green and pearl choker set, while her sleek bun and neutral makeup added a touch of elegance to her overall look.

The tennis star greeted the paparazzi with her signature smile and grace. Videos of Sania Mirza at the wedding have since gone viral, showcasing her poised demeanor and impeccable fashion sense.

The Ambani wedding, marked by its grandeur and illustrious guest list, continues to be the talk of the town.