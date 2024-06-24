Mumbai: Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha has finally got married to her longtime boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal. The internet is abuzz with pictures and videos from their grand wedding reception held in Mumbai last night.

The couple registered their marriage on June 23, 2024, in a beautiful white-themed ceremony. Sonakshi shared stunning photos from their intimate wedding, where she looked absolutely radiant.

Later that night, Sonakshi and Zaheer hosted a glamorous post-wedding reception for their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Fans were particularly captivated by Sonakshi’s reception look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding Reception Look

Sonakshi looked like a queen in a red Banarasi silk brocade saree, which featured intricate chand buti motifs and a broad golden border. The saree is worth Rs. 79,800.

She accessorized with a heavy bridal set, including a necklace with precious gemstones, matching earrings, and a pair of red chooda. Her sindoor-laden maang, small red bindi, and red-dyed hands added an extra charm to her look. She opted for a neatly combed bun adorned with gajra.

For their civil wedding, Sonakshi wore her mother Poonam Sinha’s vintage ivory chikankari saree with a matching blouse.

We wish Sonakshi and Zaheer a very happy married life!