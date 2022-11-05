Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Himachal Pradesh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th November 2022 9:48 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Himachal Pradesh
Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sundar Nagar in Mandi district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by HP CM Jai Ram Thakur during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sundar Nagar in Mandi district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Sundar Nagar in Mandi district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sundar Nagar in Mandi district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Solan: Supporters leave after a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Solan district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Solan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Solan district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

