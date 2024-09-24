Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in Haryana tomorrow

Chandigarh: After wrapping up the three-day ‘successful’ US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be back in the election arena of Haryana with his second public meeting in Haryana on Wednesday to woo electorates of 22 Assembly constituencies and the party aims to make it a grand success with a record attendance of crowds.

The rally, which is being planned to make it a grand success, will be held along the bypass of Rohtak-Panipat highway in Gohana in Sonipat district.

Rally organisers say preparations for the rally are in full swing and a special aluminium ‘pandal’ has been erected at the site. Three helipads have been prepared near the rally site, where helicopter takeoff and landing rehearsals were conducted on Monday.

Several senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, will share the dais with the Prime Minister.

The rally is seen as a crucial political platform as 18 Assembly constituencies falling under the Sonipat and Rohtak Lok Sabha constituencies and four assembly constituencies of the Panipat district will be covered.

In view of the rally, several traffic routes have been diverted by the district administration, to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Congress candidates won these seats maximum. This time BJP is eyeing to win the maximum seats by holding the Prime Minister’s election meeting.

Gohana is in the centre of three districts. The party candidates from this region will also attend the rally which is expected to see tens of thousands of crowds. BJP leaders and workers have been asked to make the Prime Minister’s rally a grand success.

Previous BJP top leadership comprising Union ministers Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda campaigned aggressively to ensure the return of the party.

A huge ‘pandal’ is being prepared at the rally site that will be divided into several sectors. There will be a separate section for the women to sit in. Leaders and party activists are going to villages and cities to invite the people to attend the rally.

Party district president Jasbir Dodwa said the rally will be historic. There will be parking about a km away from the rally site. Buildings in the surrounding area of the rally site have been vacated and kept under police supervision.

Prime Minister Modi held his first rally in Kurukshetra on September 15 by launching the BJP’s campaign with an aim to retain the helm in the state for the third straight term.

In that rally PM Modi sought votes for 23 candidates whose seats fall in districts on the GT Road belt, comprising Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat districts and parts of Yamunanagar, Sonipat and Kaithal.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the Congress wrested the maximum 14 seats from the BJP, mostly falling in the GT Road belt, considered to be the stronghold of the BJP.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP, which won 40 seats, well below the 75-plus target, and was six short of a majority in the 90-member Assembly, announced an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala, a great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

The rival Congress had won 31 seats, while the less-than-year-old JJP, which broke away from the state’s once major regional Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) owing to family disputes, won 10 seats.

Seven Independents and one each of the INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party had also won.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, BJP had won 47 seats and formed the government in the state for the first time.