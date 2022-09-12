Prince Harry praises Elizabeth’s ‘unwavering grace and dignity’

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press|   Published: 12th September 2022 2:45 pm IST
Prince Harry praises Elizabeth's 'unwavering grace and dignity'
Prince Harry

London: In a first official statement since the queen’s death, her grandson Prince Harry has hailed her as a guiding compass and praised her unwavering grace and dignity.

The personal statement, posted Monday on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website, said he cherished their times together from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved greatgrandchildren.

Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the U.S. two years ago. On Saturday, he and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and his wife Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle. 

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button