Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati refuse to work with Rhea Chakraborty?

Mumbai: The much-anticipated reality show Roadies is back with a bang, and it’s time for some action-packed entertainment! The anticipation is palpable, thanks to an all-star panel of judges that includes Gautam Gulati, Sonu Sood, Prince Narula, and Rhea Chakraborty. However, as with any new season, controversy is unavoidable.

When it was announced that Rhea Chakraborty would be appearing on the show, a section of the audience threatened to boycott it. And it appears that the tensions have now spilled over onto the set. According to the latest reports, Gautam and Prince have decided not to shoot with Rhea due to fears of being trolled.

But wait a minute, don’t jump to any conclusions just yet! We know you’re curious about what’s going on, and we’ve got the inside scoop. Things appear to be tense between the gang leaders and Rhea, but that’s to be expected on a show like Roadies. With so much competition and drama, tempers are bound to flare.

And here’s the thing Prince Narula already in the past has come out in support of Rhea, saying that he’s proud of her decision to return to work and face her critics. He believes that everyone deserves another chance and that Rhea should give the show her all. If she has something to say, what better place to say it than on Roadies?

So, Roadies fans, it appears that we’re in for a wild ride this season. With such a talented and diverse panel of judges, anything is possible. And who knows what else? Perhaps Rhea will surprise us all and win over her detractors with her abilities and determination. Whatever happens, we can’t wait to see what happens!