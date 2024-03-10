Priority of ‘double-engine’ govt is welfare of women: PM Modi

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Mahtari Vandan’ scheme in Chhattisgarh to provide monetary assistance to women and said the “double-engine” government’s priority is the welfare of women.

Virtually addressing the function in the BJP-ruled state, Modi said his government has taken a resolve to make three crore women “lakhpati didi” in the country.

“It is fortunate that today I got an opportunity to dedicate the Mahtari Vandan scheme aimed at empowering ‘nari shakti’. Under the scheme, we had promised to give Rs 1,000 per month to more than 70 lakh women and today the BJP government has fulfilled it,” he said.

The first installment of Rs 655 crore was deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries (married women) under the scheme on Sunday, he said.

“I should have been among you today for this programme, but due to some other engagements I am in Uttar Pradesh. I am speaking from Kashi, the land of Baba Vishwanath, who is also showering his blessings on you,” he said.

“When mother and sisters are empowered, then the entire family gets empowered. Therefore, the priority of the double-engine government (of BJP at the Centre and in the state) is the welfare of mothers and sisters,” the PM said.

The BJP has given a guarantee of happiness and prosperity and the Chhattisgarh government led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has started working on it, he added.