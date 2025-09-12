Private colleges in Telangana to shut over pending fee reimbursement

Hyderabad: Private professional colleges in Telangana have threatened to shut down indefinitely from September 15 due to fee reimbursement arrears of Rs 8,000 crore.

According to reports, Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education (FATHI) submitted a formal closure notice to Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy on Friday.

Apart from this, college managements have also demanded urgent release of Rs 1,200 crore of already generated tokens for which budgetary allocations have also been made.

Also Read Telangana govt issues new rules for fixing fees in private colleges

FATHI Chairman N Ramesh has demanded the token amount to be released by September 18, and added that the committee will reconsider the closure if the dues are paid.

The delays in reimbursements have led to faculty and staff salaries being unpaid for months, causing them to struggle with basic expenses.

The indefinite shutdown will begin on September 15, which is also the date of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya’s birth anniversary.