Private schools face criticism over classes during Dasara break

Bengaluru: The Dasara vacation announced for Karnataka schools has triggered a fresh dispute, with Hindu organisations alleging that some private institutions are holding classes and examinations even during the officially notified holiday period.

The State government’s academic calendar for 2026-27 provides a 19-day Dasara break from October 3 to October 21. Schools are expected to reopen and resume second-term academic activities from October 22.

While the holiday was intended to give students a break after the half-yearly examinations and enable families to celebrate Dasara, complaints have surfaced that some private schools have continued academic activities. Hindu organisations have criticised the alleged practice and demanded strict action from education authorities.

The organisations have reportedly submitted representations to district education officials and Deputy Directors of Public Instruction, seeking inspections and action wherever schools are found to be violating applicable rules.

The controversy has particularly centred on whether private schools can alter the government-prescribed holiday schedule based on their own academic plans.

The private education sector, however, has rejected the allegation that schools are universally ignoring government orders. CAMS secretary Shashikumar said private institutions follow academic schedules that may involve adjustments to holidays.

According to him, some schools provide around a week or 10 days of vacation during Dasara and distribute the remaining holidays around Christmas, local festivals and other occasions. He maintained that such arrangements should not automatically be viewed as a violation of government norms.

He also questioned the criticism of private schools, pointing out that government schools had experienced prolonged disruptions during the SIR exercise without attracting similar objections.

The disagreement has left parents seeking clarity on the exact rules governing private-school vacations. While the government calendar specifies the Dasara break, the extent to which private institutions can adjust holidays remains a key issue.

Education officials will have to determine whether the schools facing complaints have breached the prescribed calendar or have legitimately adjusted their annual holiday schedules.

The dispute has also highlighted the need for the School Education Department to issue clear guidelines to private institutions so that students, parents and schools have no ambiguity regarding holidays during major festivals.