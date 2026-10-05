Udupi mutt denies accommodation to woman, CPI(M) fires back

Udupi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)) Udupi district committee has criticised the alleged denial of overnight accommodation to a young Muslim woman at a mutt’s guesthouse, claiming that she was refused a room because of her religion.

According to party district secretary Suresh Kallagar, the incident occurred on October 3 when the woman from Ballari visited Udupi with her Hindu friend Shakuntala and her family. After visiting the Krishna temple, the group approached the Krishna Mutt guesthouse at around 8 pm seeking accommodation.

Kallagar said that the guesthouse authorities checked the Aadhaar cards of the visitors and subsequently refused accommodation to the Muslim woman. He claimed that Shakuntala’s family members requested the officials to allow her to stay, pointing out it would be unsafe for her to travel alone at night in an unfamiliar city. Their request was allegedly not accepted.

The CPI(M) leader condemned the alleged incident and said it was inconsistent with Udupi’s tradition of communal harmony. He urged the district administration to intervene and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Kallagar also referred to examples of religious harmony associated with Udupi’s mutts. He recalled that Pejawar Mutt seer Vishweshateertha Swamiji had maintained cordial relations with his Muslim driver and had even hosted an Iftar gathering.

He also cited the contribution of Haji Abdullah Saheb, a prominent philanthropist from Udupi and a devotee of the mutt, who is remembered for providing lamp oil to the mutt during Deepotsava.

The CPI(M) said the alleged denial of accommodation on religious grounds was unacceptable and urged the administration to issue appropriate directions to prevent discrimination at religious institutions.