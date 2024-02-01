Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas leave their LA home. Here’s why

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra moved to the USA after marrying American singer Nick Jonas in 2019. The couple lives in their mansion which is located in Los Angeles, California, and along with them lives their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and their pets.

Whilst PeeCee mesmerized all attendees with her acting implants, Nick is a member of the famous band, Jonas Brothers. Their social media handles are proof about the kind of lifestyle they get to lead as a duo. They are very rich and live a luxurious life.

In a recent report from Page Six, it has been disclosed that celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have vacated their property due to severe damages. The issues include water damage leading to mold infestation, posing health risks and prompting the couple to engage in a legal dispute with the property sellers.

The opulent residence, acquired by the couple for 20 million USD (almost Rs 144 crores) in 2019, boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a chef’s kitchen, home theatre, bowling alley, spa with a steam shower, gym, and a billiards room.

The lawsuit, filed in May 2023, highlights problems arising shortly after the purchase, particularly with the pool, spa, and waterproofing issues contributing to mold contamination.

The damages are described as making the property “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy,” as per the report. Seeking “consequential damages,” Chopra and Jonas are actively pursuing resolution through legal channels.

While awaiting repairs, the couple, along with their daughter Malti Marie, has temporarily relocated to another property.