Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & Malti visit Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Actor Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and other relatives visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, on Wednesday.

Priyanka and her family offered prayers at the temple interacted with fans and clicked pictures with them.

Actor Priyanka Chopra along with her husband and singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas arrives in Ayodhya for praying Shri Ram Lalla. pic.twitter.com/x5xtW4AJNj — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) March 20, 2024

She was dressed in yellow.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & Malti offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Source: X)

A considerable crowd had gathered to see the actor and her family.

She termed her visit to the temple as a divine experience.

