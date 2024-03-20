Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & Malti visit Ram temple in Ayodhya

Priyanka and her family offered prayers at the temple interacted with fans and clicked pictures with them

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & Malti offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Ram Mandir. (Source: X)

Ayodhya: Actor Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and other relatives visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, on Wednesday.

Priyanka and her family offered prayers at the temple interacted with fans and clicked pictures with them.

She was dressed in yellow.

A considerable crowd had gathered to see the actor and her family.

She termed her visit to the temple as a divine experience.

