Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow for Ajay Rai in Varanasi on May 25

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is one of the Congress’s star campaigners. She along with her brother Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders, has been campaigning in different states.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd May 2024 9:08 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy welcomes Priyanka Gandhi on her arrival, in Hyderabad, Saturday, May 11, 2024.
Priyanka Gandhi (PTI photo)

Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign and hold a roadshow in favour of Ajay Rai, the party’s state president and candidate in Varanasi, on May 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from Varanasi.

Ajay Rai said on Wednesday, “Yes, Priyanka Gandhi will campaign and hold a roadshow in Varanasi on May 25.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UP CM attacks Congress over inheritance tax issue, says it’s ‘similar to Aurangzeb’s jizya’

Rai has been camping here for the past few weeks.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is one of the Congress’s star campaigners. She along with her brother Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders, has been campaigning in different states.

Priyanka camped in Rae Bareli to campaign for party candidates — Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and her family loyalist K.L. Sharma in Amethi — from May 6 till the end of campaigning there on May 18.

Polling in Varanasi will take place in the seventh and final phase of elections on June 1.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd May 2024 9:08 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button