Priyanka Gandhi to release ‘Women’s Declaration’ at Mahabubnagar on Sunday

Hyderabad: Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming public meeting of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, scheduled to be held at Mahabubnagar, Kolhapur on July 30. State Congress vice-president, Dr.Mallu Ravi, informed media persons that the event is expected to be historic, similar to the one held in Khammam.

During the public meeting, Priyanka Gandhi will unveil the Women’s Declaration, encompassing promises for the development and well-being of women if the Congress comes to power. The responsibility for organizing the public meeting has been entrusted to the leaders of the united Mahabubnagar district, with a strong focus on ensuring significant female participation.

Mahila Congress president, Sunita Rao, is actively working towards creating awareness among women to encourage their active participation in the event. Notably, former BRS minister, Juppally Krishna Rao, MLC Damodar Reddy, and his son Rajesh Reddy are among those expected to join the Congress.

Dr.Mallu Ravi also revealed that following the recent induction of Gadwal Zilla Parishad chairman, Sarita, into the Congress, several sarpanches and MPTC members from the district have also chosen to join the party.

He emphasized that the Congress has formulated various unique schemes aimed at promoting the development and well-being of women, with separate declarations planned for different sections of society. The public meeting at Kolhapur is expected to be a significant platform for the Congress party to present its vision and commitment towards the empowerment and upliftment of women in the region.