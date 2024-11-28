Priyanka Gandhi to take oath today as MP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who won the Lok Sabha bypoll from Kerala’s Wayanad, will take her oath as a Member of Parliament on Thursday.

With this, she will join her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi in the Parliament.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi after he won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli. Rahul chose Rae Bareli and vacated Wayanad. The Congress then decided to field his sister Priyanka Gandhi from the seat.

She won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a huge lead of 4,10,931 votes, defeating CPI(M) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. She surpassed Rahul Gandhi’s victory margin in the Lok Sabha elections.

This will be the first time the Gandhi family will have three members in Parliament at the same time.

With this, she will also join a list of MPs with at least one family member in either House of Parliament.

Her mother, Sonia Gandhi was elected to the Rajya Sabha after she decided to not contest the 2024 general elections from Rae Bareli.

The Congress Party leaders from Wayanad on Wednesday handed over the election certificate to Priyanka Gandhi in the national capital and conveyed their best wishes.

Photos released by the party showed Rahul Gandhi offering sweets to his sister after she received the certificate.

Expressing her appreciation after receiving her election certificate, Priyanka Gandhi described it as a testament to love, trust, and shared values. “My colleagues from Wayanad brought my certificate of election today. For me, it is not just a document, it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to. Thank you Wayanad, for choosing me to take forward this journey to build a better future for yourselves,” she wrote on her X handle.

Her debut into the electoral fray comes 20 years after she campaigned for Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi in Amethi during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

Along with Priyanka Gandhi, Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will also take the oath, Patil secured the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in by-election, succeeding with 5,86,788 votes. This election was necessitated by the passing of the prior Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan.