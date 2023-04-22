Priyanka Kakkar is AAP’s national chief spokesperson

New Delhi: The AAP appointed senior leader Priyanka Kakkar as its new national chief spokesperson on Saturday, party officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of senior party leaders.

Cannot thank you enough for trusting a nobody like me with this huge responsibility sir. Only possible at Aam Aadmi Party. I’ll make you proud. https://t.co/qejt1jK7mo — Priyanka Kakkar (@PKakkar_) April 22, 2023

AAP national general secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak handed over a certificate of appointment to Kakkar.

Kakkar has been associated with the AAP since 2013.

She was the AAP’s Telangana observer from 2017 to 2019. She was also the legal head of the South Delhi parliamentary constituency and worked as an advisor to Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh from 2021 to 2023.

Kakkar served as the party’s legal observer of Uttar Pradesh, where she was also a member of a monitoring committee constituted for the state organisation.

